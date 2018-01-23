Labissiere posted 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Hornets.

Labissiere tried his best to come off the bench and keep the Kings in the game, connecting on 66 percent of his shots Monday night. The 23 points marked a season-high for him, so it's hard to see Labissiere building off his great outing, especially while playing from the bench for a struggling Kings team.