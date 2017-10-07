Labissiere tallied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Labissiere continued the strong start to his preseason by posting double-digit scoring for the second time in as many contests. The second-year big man has averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.0 minutes in that pair of exhibitions and appears poised to build on the solid finish to his rookie campaign if early returns are any indication. Labissiere presently slots behind veteran Zach Randolph and the promising Willie Cauley-Stein at power forward, but a strong exhibition showing could set the stage for a bump in the 18.5 minutes per game he saw in his rookie campaign.