Kings' Skal Labissiere: Second consecutive strong effort Friday
Labissiere tallied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Labissiere continued the strong start to his preseason by posting double-digit scoring for the second time in as many contests. The second-year big man has averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.0 minutes in that pair of exhibitions and appears poised to build on the solid finish to his rookie campaign if early returns are any indication. Labissiere presently slots behind veteran Zach Randolph and the promising Willie Cauley-Stein at power forward, but a strong exhibition showing could set the stage for a bump in the 18.5 minutes per game he saw in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Shows flashes despite turnover issues Monday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Drops 25 points Sunday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Posts team-high 19 points in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Posts 13 in loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting Wednesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Limited to nine minutes in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...