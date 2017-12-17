Labissiere will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Labissiere has started the last three games, a stretch where he averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 13.3 minutes. He's received a relatively small workload and despite moving to the bench Sunday, he could actually see increased minutes with Zach Randolph getting the game off for rest. With Labissiere headed to the bench and Randolph out, the Kings are slated to start Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos.