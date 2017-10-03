Kings' Skal Labissiere: Shows flashes despite turnover issues Monday
Labissiere finished with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.
Ultimately, Labissiere's potential impact was dampened by his five turnovers -- a bad mark for anyone. The Kings gave him plenty of run, however, which is seemingly a good sign for his fantasy value. He showed flashes of his upside last year, posting 12.8 points and 5.9 boards across 30.8 minutes per game over the team's last eight contests. His role this season is somewhat cloudy, so hopefully, additional preseason games will help clear things up.
