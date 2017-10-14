Labissiere tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Labissiere got another start at power forward and offered strong production relative to playing time. The 21-year-old turned in preseason-high rebound and assist totals but also ran into some foul trouble, as he was whistled four times for the second straight game. Labissiere heads into the regular season with what should be consistent and potentially expanding role as part of the frontcourt rotation, making him a consideration in deeper fantasy formats.