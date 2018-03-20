Labissiere produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.

The 22-year-old was back on the second unit with Zach Randolph's return to the lineup after a one-game absence for rest, but he still turned in a solid all-around line relative to playing time. Labissiere has done well with his opportunities recently, as he's now scored in double digits in six of his eight March contests, a span that includes one double-double.