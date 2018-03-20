Kings' Skal Labissiere: Solid line off bench Monday
Labissiere produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.
The 22-year-old was back on the second unit with Zach Randolph's return to the lineup after a one-game absence for rest, but he still turned in a solid all-around line relative to playing time. Labissiere has done well with his opportunities recently, as he's now scored in double digits in six of his eight March contests, a span that includes one double-double.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Headed back to bench role•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Underwhelms in start•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Reclaims starting role Saturday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Impressive off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Friday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...