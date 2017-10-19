Kings' Skal Labissiere: Stands out in Wednesday's start
Labissiere provided 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.
Labissiere's team-high five turnovers served as the one notable blemish on his otherwise strong opening night, as the 21-year-old continued to flash the same impressive form as he often did during preseason. Labissiere played a solid 18.5 minutes per game in his rookie campaign last year and should be in for a boost in that allotment, even if he remains behind veteran Zach Randolph (mouth) on the depth chart.
