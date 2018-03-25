Labissiere will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings are set to be without Zach Randolph (illness) for a second straight game, which allows Labissiere to pick up a second consecutive start in his place. In Thursday's tilt with the Hawks, Labissiere posted nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes, which was some solid all-around production for the big man. Look for Labissiere to push for 30 minutes once again Sunday, giving him increased value for the time being.