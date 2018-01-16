Labissiere will pick up the start at power forward for Monday's game against the Thunder, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.

The Kings will once again switch up their top unit, moving Bogdan Bogdanovic and Labissiere into the starting five, while bring veterans George Hill and Zach Randolph off the bench. It's unclear if this is an attempt to get the older players more rest or if coach Dave Joerger just likes the matchup better against the Thunder, so there's a decent chance this lineup will change once again come the Kings' next contest. That said, it appears Labissiere could be in line for a few extra minutes with the promotion. Labissiere has averaged 22.3 minutes over the last four games.