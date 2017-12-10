Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting at power forward Sunday
Labissiere will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Labissiere spent the last week or so in the G-League, but was recalled on Saturday and will now jump right back into the starting lineup with Willie Cauley-Stien (back) sidelined. That likely means a sizable workload for Labissiere, making him an intriguing low-cost DFS option. Once Cauley-Stein returns, Labissiere should head back to the bench, though he's temporarily in line for increased value while working with the top unit.
