Labissiere will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere spent the last week or so in the G-League, but was recalled on Saturday and will now jump right back into the starting lineup with Willie Cauley-Stien (back) sidelined. That likely means a sizable workload for Labissiere, making him an intriguing low-cost DFS option. Once Cauley-Stein returns, Labissiere should head back to the bench, though he's temporarily in line for increased value while working with the top unit.

