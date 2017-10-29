Labissiere will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere will be picking up his second start of the season, as veteran Zach Randolph will be getting the night off for rest. In his first start during the season opener, Labissiere had 12 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes, so he'll be on double-double watch one again while working with the top unit. He'll be a solid value play for Sunday's slate of games, though his value will take a hit once Randolph is back in the lineup Tuesday.