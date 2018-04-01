Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting at power forward
Labissiere will fill in for Zach Randolph (personal) and start at power forward Saturday against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Randolph is away from the team to attend an important family, but should be back in time for Sunday's game against the Lakers. Labissiere has been given good run lately, averaging 29 minutes per game over the last four games.
