Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting Friday
Labissiere will return to the starting lineup Friday versus the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere has played a reserve role the previous three games, but will get an opportunity to start Friday. The Kings tend to choose their starting lineups based on matchups, so consistent minutes are hard to find for the second year big man. He is averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game in 10 12 starts this season.
