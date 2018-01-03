Labissiere will get the start at power forward Tuesday against the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The Kings regularly rotate starters, and Labissiere finds himself starting at power forward Tuesday. The big man has averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across 17.4 minutes in 13 starts this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories