Labissiere delivered 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

The young big man drew the start at power forward in place of Zach Randolph and made the most of it, turning in a near-perfect effort from the field while leading the Kings in scoring. Labissiere has apparently recovered fully from a shoulder injury that predated the All-Star break, and given both his performance and head coach Dave Joerger's previously stated commitment to developing the team's young players, he should see plenty of run for the balance of the campaign.