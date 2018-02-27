Kings' Skal Labissiere: Team-high scoring total in loss
Labissiere delivered 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
The young big man drew the start at power forward in place of Zach Randolph and made the most of it, turning in a near-perfect effort from the field while leading the Kings in scoring. Labissiere has apparently recovered fully from a shoulder injury that predated the All-Star break, and given both his performance and head coach Dave Joerger's previously stated commitment to developing the team's young players, he should see plenty of run for the balance of the campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Monday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays through probable designation Saturday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable Saturday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays well in return from injury•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out 2-3 weeks with shoulder injury•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...