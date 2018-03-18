Kings' Skal Labissiere: Underwhelms in start
Labissiere produce just seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to the Jazz.
Labossiere moved back into the starting lineup, finishing with a disappointing seven points. Despite the poor performance, he has been much better of late, demonstrating his ability to contribute in a number of areas. If the Kings can embrace the concept of youth development, he could be a sneaky add in many formats.
