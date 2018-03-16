Labissiere (hip) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's contest against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere has been sidelined over the past three games as a result of a hip injury, though it appears he's trending towards taking the floor Friday. If he ultimately ends up cleared, there's a chance he'll draw a start. In that case, Zach Randolph could end up shifting to the bench, where he's prone to DNP-Rest.