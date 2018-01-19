Kings' Skal Labissiere: Upgraded to probable Friday
Labissiere (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Labissiere apparently went through morning shootaround without much discomfort, making him likely to take the floor Friday. He's seen an expanded role as of late, averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds across 23.0 minutes per game. Assuming he takes the floor, Kosta Koufos could see reduced run.
