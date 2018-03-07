Labissiere (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere came into Wednesday with a questionable designation due to a sore right knee, though it appears he's feeling better and is now fully expected to take the court as usual against New Orleans. With Willie Cauley-Stein (back) sitting out, Labissiere should see big minutes, making him an intriguing DFS play for Wednesday's slate. Over the last two games in which Cauley-Stein sat out, Labissiere has averaged 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks across 31.5 minutes.