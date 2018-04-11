Labissiere (ankle) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's season finale against the Rockets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Labissiere has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle, and the Kings will err on the side of caution with their second year big man. Jakarr Sampson and Nigel Hayes figure to continue seeing increased run in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories