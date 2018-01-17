Labissiere (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere picked up an injury during Monday's contest, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of Wednesday's game. With him out of the picture, Zach Randolph -- who was rested Monday -- is a candidate to see extra run at power forward

