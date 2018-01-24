Labissiere (shoulder) will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Labissiere popped up on the injury report with a shoulder strain, but it's nothing serious and he'll take the court as usual. However, he'll jump back into the starting five and could see a few added minutes with Kosta Koufos getting the night off for rest. The Kings continue to stress that they'd like to develop their younger talent, so Labissiere should see plenty of opportunities during the second half of the season. He's already logged back-to-back games with 29 minutes on the floor.