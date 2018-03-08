Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will play Wednesday
Labissiere (knee) is available to play Wednesday against the Pelicans, but will come off the bench, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere is good to go after being upgraded to probable earlier in the day. He is averaging 30 minutes over his last five games, posting 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over that stretch. As Willie Cauley-Stein continues to miss time, Labissiere should continue to be see around 30 minutes.
