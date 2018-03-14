Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will remain out Wednesday
Labissiere (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Labissiere can't seem to shake a lingering left hip bruise and will now be missing a third straight game because of it. The Kings haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return either, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to take the court coming Friday against the Warriors. With Labissiere out, Zach Randolph should continue to start at power forward, with the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos handling some extra minutes in the frontcourt as well.
