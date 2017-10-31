Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will return to bench role Tuesday
Labissiere will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
With Zach Randolph (foot) sitting out Sunday, Labissiere drew the start at power forward in his place, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes. However, Randolph has officially been cleared to play Tuesday and will reclaim his role in the top unit, which sends Labissiere back to a bench role. Labissiere could see a few less minutes as a result.
