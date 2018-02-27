Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Monday
Labissiere will start Monday against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere will move into the starting lineup after coming off the bench the previous two games, moving Zach Randolph to the bench. Labissiere missed the final nine-games prior to All-Star break, but is averaging 25.5 minutes in the two games since the break. Since January 2, Labissiere is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while playing 23.9 minutes per game.
