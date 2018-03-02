Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Thursday
Labissiere (ankle) will start Thursday against the Nets, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere appeared on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle ailment but the 21-year-old will re-join the starting rotation. Zach Randolph will head back to the bench after he made a spot start in Tuesday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Since the All-Star break, Labissiere has averaged 27 minutes per contest and he should see a similar workload Thursday night.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Thursday with ankle sprain•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays 25 minutes off the bench•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Headed back to bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Monday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays through probable designation Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...