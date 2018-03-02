Labissiere (ankle) will start Thursday against the Nets, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere appeared on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle ailment but the 21-year-old will re-join the starting rotation. Zach Randolph will head back to the bench after he made a spot start in Tuesday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Since the All-Star break, Labissiere has averaged 27 minutes per contest and he should see a similar workload Thursday night.