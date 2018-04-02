Labissiere will not return to Sunday's game against the Lakers after suffering a sprained left ankle, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere turned his ankle early in the third quarter of Sunday's game and was quickly ruled out. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and more information could come out once the game concludes. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Suns and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Prior to suffering the injury, Labissiere recorded six points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes.