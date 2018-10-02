Kings' Taren Sullivan: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Kings
Sullivan signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Sullivan played for Division II Findlay the last four years and is coming off a senior campaign where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 28.9 minutes. He's not expected to make the final roster and seems likely to ultimately start the year with the Kings' G-League affiliate. Sullivan would get a $50,000 bonus from the Kings if he's waived and signs with their G-League team due to his Exhibit 10 deal.
