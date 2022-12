Davis (back) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Davis has missed three straight games and was initially deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup with a back injury. While he's being listed as available, it's unclear how large of a role he'll have. Over his past seven appearances, the fourth-year wing has averaged 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.7 minutes per game.