Davis was traded to the Kings in exchange for a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis has shown some flashes across his first two seasons in the NBA, and the Kings get to take a look for a relatively low price as the Raptors look to shed roster spots in anticipation of a Kyle Lowry trade. Davis should see some backup minutes on the wing with the Kings, but it would be a surprise if he significantly outpaces the 14.5 minutes per game he's seen this season.