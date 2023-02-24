Davis recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 victory over Portland.

Only three of Davis' points were in the fourth quarter of this blowout, so this wasn't a garbage-time special. Davis has had the hot hand for the Kings over his last three games with an average of 17.3 points and 3.0 three-pointers, but he will have to compete for touches with Malik Monk who looked good in his return from an ankle injury Thursday.