Davis totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Davis made the most of his 25 minutes, and he figures to be a reliable offensive spark with the Kings' second unit in 2022. He started in 11 of 30 games last season, which ended abruptly with a season-ending wrist injury. With an influx of new faces, Davis may have lost his place in line to become a solid fantasy contributor, but he's one injury away from claiming a more significant role.