Davis chipped in 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 win over the Nets.

Davis came out of nowhere to deliver one of the best performances of his career, as his previous season-high mark was the 14-point game he posted in the season opener. Davis has shown the ability to contribute when given enough minutes, but considering he's played off the bench all season long and has reached the 20-minute mark just twice, he doesn't have enough upside or a big-enough role to be rostered in most formats.