Davis logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

Davis saw extended playing time again with Kevin Huerter (knee) sidelined and made the most of his opportunity by sinking four three-pointers. During Huerter's first absence, Davis posted 21 points (8-13 FG), seven rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes, but he played just five minutes in the following contest before seeing an increased role again Tuesday. When Davis plays at least 17 minutes this season (17 games), he's averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.