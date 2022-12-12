Davis (back) finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and four fouls in nine minutes in Sunday's 112-99 loss to the Knicks.

Even with the Kings down star point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) for the second game in a row, Davis wasn't able to claim meaningful minutes in his return from a three-game absence. Davis' ability to play small forward should allow him to retain a rotation spot whenever Fox returns, but Davis' playing time will likely remain capped so long as both Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray are available for Sacramento.