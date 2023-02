Davis finished Friday's 122-114 loss to the Mavericks with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

Davis handled more playing time than usual in this one, as he was on the floor for 20-plus minutes for the first time since Jan. 13. He wasn't quite able to score in double figures, but he shot with efficiency by hitting three of his four tries from beyond the arc. He's averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five games (16.2 minutes).