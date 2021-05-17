Davis posted 20 points (8-14 FG. 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT). three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Jazz.

The untimely losses of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton likely cost the Kings a playoff spot, but players like Davis and Delon Wright did their level best in picking up the slack. Davis' minutes picked up in May after the onslaught of backcourt absences, and the former Toronto Raptor enjoyed more playing time than he had with his former team during his two-month tenure in Sacramento. With both Fox and Haliburton back next season, Davis will likely find himself in a backup role one again.