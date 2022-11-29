Davis racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to the Suns.

Since exploding for 31 points Nov. 15, Davis had been nearly invisible over his subsequent five contests, averaging just 2.2 points over 10.0 minutes per game. He bounced back with a nice effort to help Sacramento hang in with the Suns on Monday, falling just two boards shy of a double-double. Davis knocked down a trio of triples in the loss, the sixth time this season he's recorded multiple threes in a game.