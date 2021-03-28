Davis made his Kings debut Saturday night against the Cavs and finished with six points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.

Davis came over from Toronto at the deadline and made an instant impact off the bench. Davis' ability to play multiple positions should keep him in the Kings' regular rotation, though with three high-minute players -- De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton -- in the starting five, plus Delon Wright off the bench, Davis will likely struggle to become fantasy-relevant.