Davis finished with 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt)three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 victory over the Mavericks.

Davis caught fire in Sunday's victory, turning in one of his best performances of the season. A night like this is more of an exception to the rule when it comes to Davis' fantasy value and so there is no reason to go running to the waiver wire to pick him up.