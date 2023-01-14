Davis provided 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 139-114 victory over the Rockets.

Davis finished as one of three Sacramento starters with 20-plus points, the first time he has reached that mark since putting up 31 points against Brooklyn on Nov. 15. The fourth-year pro moved into the starting lineup with Kevin Huerter out due to an illness, though the latter isn't likely facing an extended absence. In that context, there's little reason for fantasy managers to pursue Davis on the waiver wire, as he's averaging a meager 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.3 minutes over 33 games this season.