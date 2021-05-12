Davis had 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Davis had another excellent scoring performance off the bench and has scored over 20 points in two of his last three games, while putting up at least 18 points in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 19.4 points per game during that five-game stretch.