Davis indicated Saturday that his wrist is fully healed heading into the 2022-23 campaign, Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Davis' 2021-22 campaign prematurely ended after he underwent wrist surgery in February. He finished the campaign averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 17.9 minutes per contest and enters this season slated for a bench role again. Davis indicated he spent some of the offseason working on his left hand while his right wrist was healing.