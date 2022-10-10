Davis finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in just 11 minutes during Sunday's 126-94 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Despite playing limited minutes, Davis reminded everyone just what he is capable of when on the floor. After showing flashes last season, his campaign was derailed by a wrist injury, something that is now well and truly in the rearview mirror. He will be battling the likes of Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell for playing time but should a larger role present itself, Davis could make for a sneaky addition at some point during the season.