Davis contributed 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-128 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Davis scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, adding three rebounds and two assists. He struggled to get anything going after the break, however, going a combined 2-of-7 between the second half and overtime as the Kings narrowly pulled out the win at home. It was Davis' third time this season with at least 20 points and he's now shot above 50 percent from the field in four straight games.