Davis had eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Monday's 118-111 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Davis was back in the rotation Monday, just his second time seeing action in the past seven games. Despite a proven ability to put up 12-team value, Davis simply doesn't see enough playing time on a night-to-night basis to warrant significant fantasy attention. He is someone to monitor just in case he can carve out a consistent role, although based on what we have seen thus far, that feels unlikely.