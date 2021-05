Davis scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Spurs.

It was another big night for the former Raptor, who has scored in double digits in four of the last five games. Davis is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch in 26.0 minutes, but his workload is likely contingent on De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) remaining sidelined.