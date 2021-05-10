Davis generated 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Sunday's 126-98 win over the Thunder.

Davis and Delon Wright have been the main beneficiaries since Tyrese Haliburton sustained a season-ending knee injury May 2. With top point guard De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) also still relegated to the sideline, Davis has stepped into a more prominent role out of necessity and hasn't disappointed. Over his last four games, Davis is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 28.5 minutes. Daivs' production and playing time will take a step back if Fox makes it back for any of the final four games of the regular season, but the Kings have thus far been unwilling to offer up a target date for Fox's return.