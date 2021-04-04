Davis tallied a season-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt) to go with three rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 23 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 129-128 loss to the Bucks.

After hanging on the periphery of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation toward the end of his time in Toronto, Davis has emerged as an indispensable part of the Kings' second unit since being acquired from the Raptors on March 25. Over his first five outings with Sacramento, Davis is averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 treys and 1.0 assists in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.